    Foggy Start to The New Year [Image 1 of 4]

    Foggy Start to The New Year

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    179th Airlift Wing Maintenance members hook up a tow bar as a blanket of fog settles over the fleet of C-130H Hercules on Jan. 3, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood\Released)

