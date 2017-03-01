Master Sgt. Kristopher Wolf walks through a blanket of fog settled over the fleet of C-130H Hercules on Jan. 3, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood\Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 16:39 Photo ID: 3085244 VIRIN: 170103-Z-XQ637-0003 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 3.66 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lone Wolf in the Fog [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.