U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own," perform during an Armed Forces Honor Farewell Review honoring President Barack Obama, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ricky Bowden/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 16:26
|Photo ID:
|3085235
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-TJ396-001
|Resolution:
|4787x3191
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFFHR Presidential Farewell [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Ricky Bowden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT