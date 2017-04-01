(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFFHR Presidential Farewell [Image 2 of 4]

    AFFHR Presidential Farewell

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ricky Bowden 

    Army Photo

    U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own," perform during an Armed Forces Honor Farewell Review honoring President Barack Obama, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ricky Bowden/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3085235
    VIRIN: 170104-A-TJ396-001
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHR Presidential Farewell [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Ricky Bowden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Obama
    President of the United States
    POTUS
    Jr.
    The Old Guard
    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    AMVID
    The U.S. Army Band "Pershings Own"
    Barack Obama
    The President of the United States
    Comny Hall
    25th Secretary of Defense
    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate
    The Outgoing President of the United States
    Armed Forces Full Honor Farwell Review
    The Honorable Ashton B. Carter
    19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Marine Gen. Joesph F. Dunford
    U.S. Marine Corps Cermonial Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard Cermonial Guard
    Col. Jason T. Garkey
    Col. Timothy J. Holtan
    Sgt Maj. Julian R. Ayers
    Sgt 1st Class William J. Parks
    Army Photography Division

