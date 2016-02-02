Opening the Lines of Communication

Senior Airman Michael Blanzy, 131st Communications Flight, helps out the Plans and Implementations office by pulling hard-drives from decommissioned computers at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. After the hard-drives are pulled, the computers can be sent to disposition services for donation or re-allocation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

