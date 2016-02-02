Senior Airman Michael Blanzy, 131st Communications Flight, helps out the Plans and Implementations office by pulling hard-drives from decommissioned computers at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. After the hard-drives are pulled, the computers can be sent to disposition services for donation or re-allocation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 16:18
|Photo ID:
|3085220
|VIRIN:
|160202-Z-CI242-064
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|797.99 KB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Opening the Lines of Communication, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
