    Foggy Start to the New Year

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Airman Megan Shepherd 

    179th Airlift Wing

    A blanket of fog settles over the fleet of C-130H Hercules on Jan. 3, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Megan Shepherd/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 16:01
    Photo ID: 3085215
    VIRIN: 170103-Z-WP775-0012
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foggy Start to the New Year, by Amn Megan Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    flight line
    New Year
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Hercules
    C-130
    foggy
    179th Airlift Wing
    tow motor

