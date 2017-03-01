(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Watchful eye from above

    Watchful eye from above

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    The 932nd Airlift Wing was watched over January 3, 2016, by an extra set of eyes as the unit reopened after the New Years federal holiday. This North American opossum decided to climb the tree next to the 932nd flag pole, very near the headquarters building. Once up there he couldn't quite seem to decide how to come back down, much like a cat stuck in a tree. An animal specialist was dispatched and carefully moved the frightened fellow to a safer location near the lake and woods, to roam freely again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:32
    Photo ID: 3085214
    VIRIN: 170103-F-IR989-044
    Resolution: 1506x2108
    Size: 758.57 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watchful eye from above, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    932nd Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT