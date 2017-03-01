Watchful eye from above

The 932nd Airlift Wing was watched over January 3, 2016, by an extra set of eyes as the unit reopened after the New Years federal holiday. This North American opossum decided to climb the tree next to the 932nd flag pole, very near the headquarters building. Once up there he couldn't quite seem to decide how to come back down, much like a cat stuck in a tree. An animal specialist was dispatched and carefully moved the frightened fellow to a safer location near the lake and woods, to roam freely again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

