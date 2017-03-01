Foggy Start to the New Year

A blanket of fog settles over the fleet of C-130H Hercules on Jan. 3, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Megan Shepherd/Released)

