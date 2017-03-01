A blanket of fog settles over the fleet of C-130H Hercules on Jan. 3, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Megan Shepherd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3085204
|VIRIN:
|170103-Z-WP775-0001
|Resolution:
|3858x2572
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Foggy Start to the New Year [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Megan Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
