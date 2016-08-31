U.S. Tech. Sgt. Korrey Baird of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team debriefs his team members after they completed their training exercise at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31, 2016. The team learned techniques used in identifying and disarming live explosives.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:09
|Photo ID:
|3085199
|VIRIN:
|160831-F-PM546-563
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
