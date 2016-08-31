EOD Training Exercise

U.S. Tech. Sgt. Korrey Baird of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team debriefs his team members after they completed their training exercise at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31, 2016. The team learned techniques used in identifying and disarming live explosives.

