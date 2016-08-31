Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team ruck march toward the training grounds at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31 2016. After arriving at the training grounds, the team was briefed on the scenarios they would be working on.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:09
|Photo ID:
|3085196
|VIRIN:
|160831-F-PM546-307
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
