    EOD Training Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    EOD Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Enrique Barcelo 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team ruck march toward the training grounds at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31 2016. After arriving at the training grounds, the team was briefed on the scenarios they would be working on.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:09
    Photo ID: 3085196
    VIRIN: 160831-F-PM546-307
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Training
    JBLE

