Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team ruck march toward the training grounds at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31 2016. After arriving at the training grounds, the team was briefed on the scenarios they would be working on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:09 Photo ID: 3085196 VIRIN: 160831-F-PM546-307 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.