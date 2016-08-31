U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacob Balik 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal section chief watches as the rest of the team safely gets off the U.S. Army Chinook at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug 31, 2016. Balik and the rest of his team secured the area before gathering their gear and ruck marching to their training site.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:09
|Photo ID:
|3085193
|VIRIN:
|160831-F-PM546-379
|Resolution:
|6016x3376
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
