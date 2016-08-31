U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacob Balik 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal section chief watches as the rest of the team safely gets off the U.S. Army Chinook at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug 31, 2016. Balik and the rest of his team secured the area before gathering their gear and ruck marching to their training site.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:09 Photo ID: 3085193 VIRIN: 160831-F-PM546-379 Resolution: 6016x3376 Size: 2.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.