Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians tactfully disembark a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 31, 2016. The Chinook picked them up at Langley Air Force Base, Va., and brought them to their training location.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:09
|Photo ID:
|3085191
|VIRIN:
|160831-F-PM546-350
|Resolution:
|6016x3376
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Training Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
