Raquel Hoskins, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, retrieves a blood sample at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 13, 2016. Medical laboratory technicians draw blood samples to aid medical providers with diagnosing and following up with previous diagnoses. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 14:16
|Photo ID:
|3085112
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-UY190-0036
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|1008.13 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Phlebotomy: Obtaining blood samples
LEAVE A COMMENT