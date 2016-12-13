(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples [Image 1 of 6]

    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Raquel Hoskins, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, retrieves a blood sample at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 13, 2016. Medical laboratory technicians draw blood samples to aid medical providers with diagnosing and following up with previous diagnoses. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:16
    Photo ID: 3085112
    VIRIN: 161213-F-UY190-0036
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 1008.13 KB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples
    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples
    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples
    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples
    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples
    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phlebotomy: Obtaining blood samples

    TAGS

    blood
    medical group
    phlebotomy
    medical laboratory technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT