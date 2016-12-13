(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

    Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Raquel Hoskins, a 5th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician places a blood sample in a chemistry anazlyer at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 13, 2016. Medical laboratory technicians conduct hematology, phlebotomy, urinalysis, chemistry and microbiology tests. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

    This work, Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples, by A1C Jessica Weissman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Phlebotomy: Obtaining blood samples

    blood
    medical group
    phlebotomy
    medical laboratory technician

