Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

Raquel Hoskins, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, draws blood from a patient at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 13, 2016. Medical laboratory technicians draw blood samples to aid medical providers with diagnosing and following up with previous diagnoses. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman)

