39th International Saxophone Symposium rehearsal

170104-N-HG258-012 WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 4, 2017) Guest artist Joseph Lulloff, left, rehearses a solo performance as Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, right, conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band in preparation for the 39th International Saxophone Symposium to be held at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/released)

