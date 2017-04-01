(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    39th International Saxophone Symposium rehearsal

    39th International Saxophone Symposium rehearsal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hassay 

    U.S. Navy Band

    170104-N-HG258-009 WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 4, 2017) Guest artist Joseph Lulloff, left discusses performance notes with Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of the United States Navy Band, right, during a rehearsal with the U.S. Navy Concert Band in preparation for the 39th International Saxophone Symposium to be held at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/released)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th International Saxophone Symposium rehearsal [Image 1 of 2], by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

