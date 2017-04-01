(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20th OSS Airman recognized

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Jones, 20th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, middle, is recognized as the Shaw “Weasel of the Week” by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, right, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. Jones was recognized for his participation in training exercises and helping to prepare 20th FW pilots for downrange operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 13:49
    Photo ID: 3085074
    VIRIN: 170104-F-IW330-020
    Resolution: 5783x3859
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th OSS Airman recognized, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #SERE
    #20thFW
    #Shaw Weasel
    #Weasel of the Week

