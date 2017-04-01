20th OSS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Jones, 20th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, middle, is recognized as the Shaw “Weasel of the Week” by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, right, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. Jones was recognized for his participation in training exercises and helping to prepare 20th FW pilots for downrange operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

