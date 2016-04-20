(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Air National Guardsman receives prestigious safety award

    Missouri Air National Guardsman receives prestigious safety award

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. James Sutton stands with the 131st Bomb Wing’s primary weapon system, the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The Air National Guard Safety Center recently selected Sutton for the prestigious 2015 Air National Guard Individual Weapons Safety Award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:02
    Photo ID: 3084968
    VIRIN: 160420-Z-NE814-011
    Resolution: 2100x1401
    Size: 548.07 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Air National Guardsman receives prestigious safety award, by SMSgt Mary-Dale Amison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Individual Weapons Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT