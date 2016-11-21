(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scrubbing in wind and mist

    SAN DIEGO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel P Jacksonnorgart 

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    161121-N-UD666-116 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2016) Sailors wash down the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck following the departure of Carrier Air Wing 2 on the last day of a month-long underway. The Carl Vinson Strike Group recently completed conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Daniel P. Jackson Norgart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:50
    Photo ID: 3084918
    VIRIN: 161121-N-UD666-116
    Resolution: 2000x1350
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scrubbing in wind and mist, by PO3 Daniel P Jacksonnorgart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mass Communication Specialist
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 1
    United States Navy
    CSG-1
    Daniel P. Jackson Norgart

