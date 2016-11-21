161121-N-UD666-116 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2016) Sailors wash down the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck following the departure of Carrier Air Wing 2 on the last day of a month-long underway. The Carl Vinson Strike Group recently completed conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Daniel P. Jackson Norgart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:50 Photo ID: 3084918 VIRIN: 161121-N-UD666-116 Resolution: 2000x1350 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scrubbing in wind and mist, by PO3 Daniel P Jacksonnorgart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.