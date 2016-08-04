(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    After the blackout: Missouri Air Guardsman starts life anew

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Buehler, maintainer with the 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, holds his sobriety coin that reads One Day At A Time Apr. 8, 2016. Buehler demonstrates mental resilience as he has overcome alcoholism and depression by using psychological and mental health resources offered by the National Guard. Mental fitness is one of four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness in AFI 90-506. Buehler credits his supervisors with saving his career. But, Buehler isn't the only one facing this issue. Suicide is one of the most urgent problems facing the Department of Defense and society. Among the reserves and National Guard, 88 Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine reservists died by suicide in 2015, while 100 Army National Guard members and 21 Air National Guardsmen killed themselves, according to a recent DoD report. The Guard has ongoing education and training programs, as well as psychological health professionals who help create a protective and resilient culture within the wings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After the blackout: Missouri Air Guardsman starts life anew, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Mental Resilience

