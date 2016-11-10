A firefighter lights a safe burn container as civilians ready for fire extinguisher training at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11. Vance FD personnel are offering both mandatory training and visiting shops across our base to talk about fire prevention and safe practices as part of national fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo / David Poe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3084697 VIRIN: 161011-F-KV967-001 Resolution: 2100x1181 Size: 1016.07 KB Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vance FD takes training base wide, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.