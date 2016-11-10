A firefighter lights a safe burn container as civilians ready for fire extinguisher training at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11. Vance FD personnel are offering both mandatory training and visiting shops across our base to talk about fire prevention and safe practices as part of national fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo / David Poe)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3084697
|VIRIN:
|161011-F-KV967-001
|Resolution:
|2100x1181
|Size:
|1016.07 KB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vance FD takes training base wide, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT