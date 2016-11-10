(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vance FD takes training base wide

    Vance FD takes training base wide

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Photo by David Poe 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A firefighter lights a safe burn container as civilians ready for fire extinguisher training at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11. Vance FD personnel are offering both mandatory training and visiting shops across our base to talk about fire prevention and safe practices as part of national fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo / David Poe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:11
    Photo ID: 3084697
    VIRIN: 161011-F-KV967-001
    Resolution: 2100x1181
    Size: 1016.07 KB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance FD takes training base wide, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    united states
    pilot training
    oklahoma
    military
    air force
    training
    vance air force base
    air education and training command
    19th air force
    poe david
    ASRC
    vance fire department

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT