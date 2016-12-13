(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCT Little Rock AFB [Image 1 of 2]

    AFCT Little Rock AFB

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sandra Frank, 19th Force Support Squadron lodging operations manager, trains for the 2017 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa at Little Rock AFB, Ark. Dec. 13 2016. RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world as well as the premiere cycling event across 500 miles in Iowa. Frank is the Arkansas team lead for the Air Forces’ Cycling team as she prepares to start up the first team for Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:12
    Photo ID: 3084638
    VIRIN: 161213-F-YZ987-0017
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
