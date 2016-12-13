AFCT Little Rock AFB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sandra Frank, 19th Force Support Squadron lodging operations manager, is the Arkansas team lead for the Air Force cycling team, Dec. 13 2016, on Little Rock Air Force Base Ark. Frank is recruiting cyclists to join her to represent Arkansas in the 2017 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, RAGBRAI, where more than a hundred Air Force personnel serve as sentries on the roads of Iowa for a 500-mile trek. This is the first year LRAFB has fielded a team for RAGBRAI. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

