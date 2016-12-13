(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCT Little Rock AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    AFCT Little Rock AFB

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sandra Frank, 19th Force Support Squadron lodging operations manager, is the Arkansas team lead for the Air Force cycling team, Dec. 13 2016, on Little Rock Air Force Base Ark. Frank is recruiting cyclists to join her to represent Arkansas in the 2017 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, RAGBRAI, where more than a hundred Air Force personnel serve as sentries on the roads of Iowa for a 500-mile trek. This is the first year LRAFB has fielded a team for RAGBRAI. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:12
    Photo ID: 3084637
    VIRIN: 161213-F-YZ987-0012
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCT Little Rock AFB [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCT Little Rock AFB
    AFCT Little Rock AFB

