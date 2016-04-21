Earth Day at Maxwell

Maxwell Elementary and Middle School students gather around a snake and other reptiles during an Earth Day presentation hosted by the Environmental Office here on base, April 21, 2016. The event gave students a chance to interact with various environmental organizations in Alabama, including the Alabama Forestry Commission, Auburn Southeastern Raptor Center Raptor Trek program, Alabama 4-H Science School Herpetology Journey program and the Water Wheels outdoor water conservation lab. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)

