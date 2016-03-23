(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    42nd Communications Squadron: behind the scenes

    42nd Communications Squadron: behind the scenes

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Culbert 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    A torn apart computer sits on a desk at the 42nd Communications Squadron, March 23, 2016, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:00
    Photo ID: 3084631
    VIRIN: 160323-F-DK648-091
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Communications Squadron: behind the scenes [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

