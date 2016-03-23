A torn apart computer sits on a desk at the 42nd Communications Squadron, March 23, 2016, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 10:00
|Photo ID:
|3084631
|VIRIN:
|160323-F-DK648-091
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 42nd Communications Squadron: behind the scenes [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
