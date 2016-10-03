A volunteer has his costume make-up applied before partaking in an exercise for reserve Commissioned Officer Training cadets March 10, 2016, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. COT cadets are individuals who are proficient in their specific fields, legal, medical or religious. The exercise taught them how to use their skills in a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:00 Photo ID: 3084629 VIRIN: 160310-F-DK648-108 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.15 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Commissioned Offter Training exercise [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.