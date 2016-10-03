(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Commissioned Offter Training exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Reserve Commissioned Offter Training exercise

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Culbert 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    A volunteer has his costume make-up applied before partaking in an exercise for reserve Commissioned Officer Training cadets March 10, 2016, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. COT cadets are individuals who are proficient in their specific fields, legal, medical or religious. The exercise taught them how to use their skills in a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:00
    Photo ID: 3084629
    VIRIN: 160310-F-DK648-108
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Commissioned Offter Training exercise [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Earth Day at Maxwell
    42nd Communications Squadron: behind the scenes
    Reserve Commissioned Offter Training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT