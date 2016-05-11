170104-N-WA993-135 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2017) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Iehsa Copeland, from Marietta, Georgia, strips electrical wires before replacing a light bulb in a yellow floodlight on the superstructure of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The yellow floodlight is used to illuminate the flight deck during air operations at night. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 01:45 Photo ID: 3084601 VIRIN: 170101-N-VI515-000 Resolution: 3914x2796 Size: 1023.54 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.