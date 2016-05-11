(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance

    AT SEA

    11.05.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170104-N-WA993-135 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2017) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Iehsa Copeland, from Marietta, Georgia, strips electrical wires before replacing a light bulb in a yellow floodlight on the superstructure of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The yellow floodlight is used to illuminate the flight deck during air operations at night. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3084601
    VIRIN: 170101-N-VI515-000
    Resolution: 3914x2796
    Size: 1023.54 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Maintenance

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

