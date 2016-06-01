131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response

Lt. Col. Grace Link, commander of Task Force Recovery, and Lt. Col. Lane Endicott, 131st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, set up operations at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base, Missouri, Jan. 6, 2016. The task force, led by the Missouri National Guard and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal and state agencies, is charged with helping individuals, businesses and communities remove debris and recover following historic flooding across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

