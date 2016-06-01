(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response [Image 1 of 2]

    131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response

    JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Grace Link, commander of Task Force Recovery, and Lt. Col. Lane Endicott, 131st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, set up operations at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base, Missouri, Jan. 6, 2016. The task force, led by the Missouri National Guard and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal and state agencies, is charged with helping individuals, businesses and communities remove debris and recover following historic flooding across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 18:01
    Photo ID: 3084075
    VIRIN: 160106-Z-ZZ999-102
    Resolution: 4570x3264
    Size: 1002.35 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Flood Response

