131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response

JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, UNITED STATES 01.06.2016 Courtesy Photo 131st Bomb Wing

Citizen Airmen of the 239th Combat Communication Squadron set up, operate and maintain the Joint Task Force Headquarters Joint Incident Site Communication Capability, or JISCC system, providing satellite-based telephone, network and email capability to the Festus, Missouri based operation, January 6, 2016. (Courtesy Photo)