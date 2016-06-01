Citizen Airmen of the 239th Combat Communication Squadron set up, operate and maintain the Joint Task Force Headquarters Joint Incident Site Communication Capability, or JISCC system, providing satellite-based telephone, network and email capability to the Festus, Missouri based operation, January 6, 2016. (Courtesy Photo)
|01.06.2016
|01.03.2017 18:01
|3084073
|160106-Z-ZZ999-101
|504x334
|183.05 KB
|JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
131st Citizen-Airmen Contribute to Historic Flood Response
