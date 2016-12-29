(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Growing through grief [Image 1 of 2]

    Growing through grief

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Morales 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Jessica Tabor, 673d Equal Opportunity noncommissioned officer in charge, holds her recently earned technical sergeant stripes at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2016. She dedicated her promotion to her late supervisor because she said she earned them through his teachings and guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 17:15
    Photo ID: 3084063
    VIRIN: 161229-F-WT808-0018
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Growing through grief [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Alaska
    suicide
    Equal Opportunity
    Air Force
    grief
    JBER

