Technical Sgt. Jessica Tabor, 673d Equal Opportunity noncommissioned officer in charge, looks inside her late supervisor’s room at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2016. About six months ago, EO lost their superintendent and the office is still recovering; the room remains unoccupied. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales)
This work, Growing through grief [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
