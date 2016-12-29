(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Growing through grief [Image 2 of 2]

    Growing through grief

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Morales 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Jessica Tabor, 673d Equal Opportunity noncommissioned officer in charge, looks inside her late supervisor’s room at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2016. About six months ago, EO lost their superintendent and the office is still recovering; the room remains unoccupied. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 17:15
    Photo ID: 3084060
    VIRIN: 161229-F-WT808-0014
    Resolution: 3960x5934
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Growing through grief [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Growing through grief
    Growing through grief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Alaska
    suicide
    Equal Opportunity
    Air Force
    grief
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT