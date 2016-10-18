(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Emergency Services Training

    Emergency Services Training

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Jeremy Wolff 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The 366th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team close in on their target location during an exercise Oct. 19, 2016, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Training for the team includes scenario-based exercises and rigorous physical training.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 16:40
    Photo ID: 3084051
    VIRIN: 161018-F-PB067-006
    Resolution: 600x480
    Size: 173.7 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Services Training, by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT