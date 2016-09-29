(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mental balance [Image 1 of 6]

    Mental balance

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman william blankenship 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Alex Stojadinovic fishes on the Alabama River, Sept. 29, 2016. The Holm Center finance troop uses fished as an outlet to keep his mind calm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)

    fishing
    Maxwell

