Maxwell Preps for Firefighter Challenge

Airman 1st Class Travis Dyer suits up during a training session at Maxwell Air Force Base, 23 September. His team will compete in the Scott Safety Firefighter Combat Challenge in Montgomery, 24-29 October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wililam Blankenship)
|09.23.2016
|01.03.2017 16:28
|3084047
|160923-F-VZ654-003
|6016x4016
|3.94 MB
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|0
|0
|0
