Staff Sgt. Alex Stojadinovic fishes on the Alabama River, Sept. 29, 2016. The Holm Center finance troop uses fished as an outlet to keep his mind calm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)

Date Taken: 09.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US This work, Mental balance [Image 1 of 6], by SrA william blankenship, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.