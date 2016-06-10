(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rocky Set to Retire

    Rocky Set to Retire

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman william blankenship 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    MWD Rocky is set to retire in October, 2016, and is ready to go to a new home. Rocky will join his work partner, Staff Sgt. Terrance Smith, on their home couch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 16:28
    Photo ID: 3084042
    VIRIN: 161006-F-VZ654-001
    Resolution: 5916x4000
    Size: 17.51 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocky Set to Retire [Image 1 of 6], by SrA william blankenship, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Maxwell

