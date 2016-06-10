Rocky Set to Retire

MWD Rocky is set to retire in October, 2016, and is ready to go to a new home. Rocky will join his work partner, Staff Sgt. Terrance Smith, on their home couch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)

