MWD Rocky is set to retire in October, 2016, and is ready to go to a new home. Rocky will join his work partner, Staff Sgt. Terrance Smith, on their home couch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 16:28
|Photo ID:
|3084042
|VIRIN:
|161006-F-VZ654-001
|Resolution:
|5916x4000
|Size:
|17.51 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rocky Set to Retire [Image 1 of 6], by SrA william blankenship, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
