Fireman from Maxwell Air Force Base train on aircraft crash fire procedures at Maxwell's burn plane site, September 13, 2016. Members of the base fire department are required to complete this training annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Blankenship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 16:28 Photo ID: 3084040 VIRIN: 160913-F-VZ654-003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.34 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Fire Training [Image 1 of 6], by SrA william blankenship, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.