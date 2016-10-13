DLA fuel spill response exercise challenges Tyndall emergency preparedness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittney Brooke, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, walks up to a simulated fuel spill near the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel depot at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 13, 2016. The 325th LRS and CES responded to the exercise to stop a simulated 3,500 gallon fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook/Released) (Photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)

