    DLA fuel spill response exercise challenges Tyndall emergency preparedness

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittney Brooke, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, walks up to a simulated fuel spill near the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel depot at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 13, 2016. The 325th LRS and CES responded to the exercise to stop a simulated 3,500 gallon fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook/Released) (Photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA fuel spill response exercise challenges Tyndall emergency preparedness, by SrA Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DLA
    325th CES

