U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Vokes and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denny Shofner, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., put out a fire during an exercise simulating a downed aircraft June 22, 2016. As the exercise unfolded, responders were presented with different challenges, such as putting out a fire on an aircraft, assisting a pilot who simulated ejection, and handling unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 14:19
|Photo ID:
|3083976
|VIRIN:
|160622-F-OE991-068
|Resolution:
|3963x2304
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Downed aircraft exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
