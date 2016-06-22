Downed aircraft exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Vokes and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denny Shofner, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., put out a fire during an exercise simulating a downed aircraft June 22, 2016. As the exercise unfolded, responders were presented with different challenges, such as putting out a fire on an aircraft, assisting a pilot who simulated ejection, and handling unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen/Released)

