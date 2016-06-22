(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Downed aircraft exercise

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Vokes and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denny Shofner, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., put out a fire during an exercise simulating a downed aircraft June 22, 2016. As the exercise unfolded, responders were presented with different challenges, such as putting out a fire on an aircraft, assisting a pilot who simulated ejection, and handling unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downed aircraft exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fire fighter
    exercise
    Tyndall

