From left, Capt. Scott Starkey, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer; Maureen Ferrell, director, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Pax River; and Tim Rivers, past president, Pax River Navy League at the check presentation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River at NAS Patuxent River's Headquarters Building Jan. 3. The Pax River Navy League raised $1,000 for NMCRS Pax River during their annual fundraiser.



The mission of NMCRS is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:15 Photo ID: 3083965 VIRIN: 170103-N-JP566-823 Resolution: 3000x4201 Size: 2.33 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River receives $1,000 Donation, by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.