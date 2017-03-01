(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River receives $1,000 Donation

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River receives $1,000 Donation

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    From left, Capt. Scott Starkey, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer; Maureen Ferrell, director, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Pax River; and Tim Rivers, past president, Pax River Navy League at the check presentation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River at NAS Patuxent River's Headquarters Building Jan. 3. The Pax River Navy League raised $1,000 for NMCRS Pax River during their annual fundraiser.

    The mission of NMCRS is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:15
    Photo ID: 3083965
    VIRIN: 170103-N-JP566-823
    Resolution: 3000x4201
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River receives $1,000 Donation, by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fundraiser
    donation
    Naval Air Station
    charity
    NAS
    Patuxent River
    Navy
    Navy League
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT