Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River receives $1,000 Donation

From left, Capt. Scott Starkey, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer; Maureen Ferrell, director, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Pax River; and Tim Rivers, past president, Pax River Navy League at the check presentation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Pax River at NAS Patuxent River's Headquarters Building Jan. 3. The Pax River Navy League raised $1,000 for NMCRS Pax River during their annual fundraiser.
The mission of NMCRS is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.
