Col. Jonathan Philebaum, commander, 932nd Airlift Wing, presents a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to Tech Sgt. Kimberly Hurt, 932nd Operations Group member, during a special weekend graduation ceremony held recently at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 13:45 Photo ID: 3083926 VIRIN: 161204-F-IB640-032 Resolution: 1976x2470 Size: 1.65 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Graduate honored, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.