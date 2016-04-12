(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Graduate honored

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2016

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Jonathan Philebaum, commander, 932nd Airlift Wing, presents a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to Tech Sgt. Kimberly Hurt, 932nd Operations Group member, during a special weekend graduation ceremony held recently at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduate honored, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    932nd Mission Support Group

