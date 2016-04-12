Col. Jonathan Philebaum, commander, 932nd Airlift Wing, presents a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to Tech Sgt. Kimberly Hurt, 932nd Operations Group member, during a special weekend graduation ceremony held recently at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 13:45
|Photo ID:
|3083926
|VIRIN:
|161204-F-IB640-032
|Resolution:
|1976x2470
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
This work, Graduate honored, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
