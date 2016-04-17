Lt. Col. Jared Kennish receives the 131st Operations Group guidon from Col. Mike Francis, 131st Bomb Wing commander, during the assumption of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Sr. Airman Nathan Dampf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:00 Photo ID: 3083907 VIRIN: 160417-Z-DT605-010 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 654.7 KB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kennish assumes 131st Operations Group command, by 2nd Lt. Nathan Dampf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.