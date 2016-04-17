(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kennish assumes 131st Operations Group command

    Kennish assumes 131st Operations Group command

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2016

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Nathan Dampf 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Jared Kennish receives the 131st Operations Group guidon from Col. Mike Francis, 131st Bomb Wing commander, during the assumption of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Sr. Airman Nathan Dampf)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:00
    Photo ID: 3083907
    VIRIN: 160417-Z-DT605-010
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 654.7 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kennish assumes 131st Operations Group command, by 2nd Lt. Nathan Dampf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Operations Group

