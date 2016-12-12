41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’

Senior Airmen Matthew Steward, left, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, and Vivek Lebouef, 41st HMU aerospace propulsion technician, guide a small camera through the intake of an HH-60G Pave Hawk engine, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. After the helicopter struck a bird, Airmen conducted detailed inspections before flying again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
