41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’

Senior Airman Matthew Steward, left, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, holds a camera used to inspect the inside of an HH-60G Pave Hawk’s engine, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The snakelike camera was fished through the engine checking for any internal damage after striking a bird while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

