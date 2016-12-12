(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’ [Image 3 of 4]

    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    23rd Wing

    Senior Airman Aaron Mier, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, watches as an HH-60G Pave Hawk prepares to launch, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. Airmen performed hot refueling and crew changes, meaning the aircraft never shut off during the procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:39
    Photo ID: 3083893
    VIRIN: 161212-F-EJ242-057
    Resolution: 2999x2002
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’ [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’
    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’
    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’
    41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    HH60
    Pave Hawk
    9th Air Force
    HH-60G
    Moody Air Force Base
    41st
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    HMU
    RQS
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Snider
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT