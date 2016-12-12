Senior Airman Aaron Mier, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, watches as an HH-60G Pave Hawk prepares to launch, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. Airmen conducted two weeks of spin-up training with a higher operations tempo to provide a more realistic deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:39 Photo ID: 3083889 VIRIN: 161212-F-EJ242-044 Resolution: 2999x2002 Size: 1.83 MB Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’ [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.