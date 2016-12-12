Senior Airman Aaron Mier, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, watches as an HH-60G Pave Hawk prepares to launch, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. Airmen conducted two weeks of spin-up training with a higher operations tempo to provide a more realistic deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 12:39
|Photo ID:
|3083889
|VIRIN:
|161212-F-EJ242-044
|Resolution:
|2999x2002
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st HMU supports ‘spin-up’ [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT