131st gains full-time resource to support sexual assault response

Amy Creighton recently joined the 131st Bomb Wing as its sexual assault response coordinator. The SARC offers resources and referrals to not just members, but to anyone who has been assaulted and is seeking support, on or off base. If an Airman or someone they know experiences sexual assault, they should first call the SARC hotline at 660-687-SARC (7272). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

