(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    131st gains full-time resource to support sexual assault response

    131st gains full-time resource to support sexual assault response

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Amy Creighton recently joined the 131st Bomb Wing as its sexual assault response coordinator. The SARC offers resources and referrals to not just members, but to anyone who has been assaulted and is seeking support, on or off base. If an Airman or someone they know experiences sexual assault, they should first call the SARC hotline at 660-687-SARC (7272). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:26
    Photo ID: 3083794
    VIRIN: 160416-Z-WB313-009
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st gains full-time resource to support sexual assault response, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st gains full-time resource to support sexual assault response

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    SARC
    Missouri Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT