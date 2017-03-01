Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3083790 VIRIN: 170103-D-SV709-406 Resolution: 4368x2907 Size: 4.65 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Secretary updates media on Calif. National Guard bonus repayments, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.