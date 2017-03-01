(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pentagon Press Secretary updates media on Calif. National Guard bonus repayments

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook updates reporters about the California National Guard bonus repayments at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Jan. 3, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:07
    Photo ID: 3083790
    VIRIN: 170103-D-SV709-406
    Resolution: 4368x2907
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary updates media on Calif. National Guard bonus repayments, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

