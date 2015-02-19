Col. Michael Francis will become the new assistant adjutant general-Air for the Missouri National Guard. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3083629
|VIRIN:
|160512-Z-NE814-001
|Resolution:
|1600x2000
|Size:
|535.67 KB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Francis named new Missouri Air National Guard assistant adjutant general, by SMSgt Mary-Dale Amison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Francis named new Missouri Air National Guard assistant adjutant general
LEAVE A COMMENT